Threats against members of Congress surged in 2025

Members of Congress are facing a growing number of threats, according to a new report from the U.S. Capitol Police.

The agency said it investigated nearly 15,000 concerning behaviors, statements and communications directed at lawmakers, their families and staff, as well as the Capitol complex, in 2025.

The total rose by more than 5,000 cases from 2024, after fluctuating between roughly 7,500 and 9,600 incidents over the previous four years.

Security concerns have grown following several notable cases of political violence. Recent incidents include the attempted assassinations of President Donald Trump, the killings of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and, most recently, a confrontation in which a person sprayed Rep. Ilhan Omar with an unknown substance.

While senior government officials, such as governors and congressional leaders, receive taxpayer-funded security, rank-and-file members of Congress do not have the same level of protection.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he would explore long-term solutions to improve security for lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Capitol Police said it has strengthened partnerships with law enforcement agencies nationwide to help protect members when they are away from Capitol Hill.

According to USCP, the number of formal agreements with local law enforcement agencies tripled in 2025, growing from about 115 departments to more than 350 across the country.