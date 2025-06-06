Trump, Merz discuss Ukraine support amid calls for tougher sanctions on Russia

President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House on Thursday with the two discussing how to keep the United States engaged in support of Ukraine and its war against Russia.

During their discussions, Trump likened the ongoing conflict to two kids fighting on a playground, even suggesting it might be preferable to let Russia and Ukraine settle their differences on their own before intervening. It was a notable remark, given European allies’ urgent calls for sustained U.S. engagement in Ukraine, especially as Trump has previously pledged to seek an end to the war, a promise that remains unfulfilled.

Chancellor Merz, a staunch advocate for Ukraine, reinforced the significance of U.S. involvement, urging Trump to exert more pressure on Russia. This conversation comes amid Trump’s recent escalated criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following his call with Russia's leader on Wednesday., Trump revealed that Putin intends to retaliate against Ukraine's recent military operations, which took out a swath of Russian military jets and also damaged a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea.

"[Putin] actually told me, I mean I made it very clear, and he said 'we have no choice but to attack based on that and it's probably not gonna be pretty,'" Trump recounted, emphasizing that he urged Putin not to proceed with the attack. "But again, there's a lot of hatred," he added.

Despite his critical remarks about Putin, Trump refrained from calling for immediate sanctions in this context. He mentioned his willingness to adopt a tougher stance only if negotiations become untenable for both nations. Meanwhile, Republican senators are increasingly advocating for stronger sanctions against Russia, underlining the growing pressure on the White House to act decisively.

As intelligence reports indicate that Russia aims to expand its territory in Ukraine by September, Trump positioned himself as a leader in the peace discussions, signaling a potential shift in U.S. policy as the situation evolves.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.