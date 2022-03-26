Portsmouth Community Cares looking for volunteers

News 3

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The entire country is facing a massive teacher shortage.

Here at home, it’s inspired a local school board chairman to make a call for volunteers in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth School Board Chairman Dr. Cardell Patillo knows people in the community have many talents, and he wants people to share those talents with Portsmouth Public Schools.

It’s all a part of Portsmouth Community Cares.

Dr. Patillo tells us he’s been volunteering at different schools throughout the week to support staff, and when he posted about it online, he was asked by people how they could also help.

So, he created the opportunity! He wants volunteers for teacher assistance, cafeteria monitors, custodial duties, bus driving - any way you think you can help.

And you don’t have to dedicate an entire day or week - you can just come by when you can because any way you can help will benefit their staff.

He says every community has its issues, but we can only begin to solve them by working together.

“We all see the need. They talked about it every day on social media. Everyone has their opinions. They all want to be involved,” said Dr. Patillo. “This is their perfect opportunity to get involved. It doesn't cost them anything but a little bit of time, but that little bit of time... it can make a huge difference for our staff and for our students.”

So, if you’re interested, they’re hosting a volunteer information event Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at I.C. Norcom High School.

Staff members will be on site to answer any questions, and you can pick the school you’d like to dedicate your time to.

And Dr. Patillo says if you can’t make it Saturday but want to volunteer, don’t hesitate to reach out because they’ll be needing volunteers through the end of the school year.