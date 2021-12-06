$20K renovation underway at Norfolk Boys and Girls Club

NORFOLK, Va. - A $20,000 renovation is underway at a Norfolk Boys and Girls Club.

The renovation is in partnership with Aaron's Furniture Company to help revamp the Southside Boys and Girls Club teen room.

It will feature new furniture, electronics, and appliances.

On Tuesday, the grand unveiling will take place and the teens will see the space for the first time in person.

The club says its hope is to boost membership and provide teens with a safe and healthy environment to thrive in the community.

