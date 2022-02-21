3 cities in Hampton Roads rank top 15 for hardest-working city in America

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Three Hampton Roads cities have ranked 2022's top 15 for the hardest-working cities in the nation according to a recent study.

According to a WalletHub study, Virginia Beach ranked third, Norfolk ranked seventh, and Chesapeake ranked eleventh.

Those three Hampton roads cities are the only cities in Virginia to make the list.

WalletHub determined the hardest-working place where Americans live by comparing 116 of the most populated cities across two key dimensions, direct and indirect work factors. Direct factors include average working hours, employment rate, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, and more. Indirect factors include commute time, workers with multiple jobs, and average daily leisure time.

The study reports that Norfolk ranked second in the average amount of workweek hours and fourth in annual volunteer hours.

March 4 is National Employee Appreciation Day and Americans work an average of over 1,700 hours a year, according to the study.