3 Things to Do in Hampton Roads this weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s the perfect time to start planning ahead. News 3 is taking action for you with 3 fun things for your family to do!

Let’s go Admirals!

If you missed the game on Wednesday, the Norfolk Admirals are taking on the Jacksonville Icemen at the Scope Arena both Friday and Saturday night.

The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at just $15.

You can purchase those tickets here.

New year, new car?!

Rolling into Virginia Beach this weekend are the newest and most high tech vehicles. The Hampton Roads International Auto Show will be at the Virginia Beach Convention Center all weekend.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday and runs until 9 at night and if you can’t make it on Friday you’ve got all weekend. The auto show ends at 6 on sunday.

Tickets start at just $9 and can be found on their website here.

First Friday of 2021

Elizabeth City and Ghost Harbor Brewing is hosting its ‘First Friday Artwalk’ where the downtown streets come to live with artwork.

The event is free and open to everyone.

The walk starts at 4 p.m. and will run until 7 at night.

This is just the first of many months this event will be held. Each month features a new artist to showcase and new activities to participate in.

You can learn more about the website here.