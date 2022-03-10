3 things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: March 11, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Spring is nearly here and as things start to warm up, there's even more to do around Hampton Roads. Start planning for your weekend now.

Norfolk St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Norfolk's Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade is happening Saturday, March 12, 2022. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at Northside Middle School and will make its way down Granby Street.

On-street parking is available on most of the adjacent blocks along the parade route. Off-street parking is available at the Sarah Constant Beach Park, Ocean View Beach Park, and Ocean View Elementary.

The Parade Afterparty, thrown by the Columbian Club of Ocean View, is held at 211 W. Government Ave. There will be food, refreshments, and live music. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

160th Anniversary Battle of Hampton Roads :

For any history buffs out there, The Mariner's Museum in Newport News is remembering the 160 Year Anniversary of The Battle Of Hampton Roads this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, The Museum has planned a free of charge action-packed day for the family, including interactive activities, a scavenger hunt and more.

MEAC Tournament :

The MEAC Tournament is well underway at the Scope Arena in Downtown Norfolk.

AFTER two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the tournament is now open at full capacity for fans. You can get tickets for individual games at Ticketmaster.

Games started Wednesday and will run through Saturday.

