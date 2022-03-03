3 things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: March 3, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - There's plenty to do across our region and if you're looking to take advantage of the weekend, now's the time to start planning especially with the gorgeous weather we're expecting. That's why News 3 is working for you with 3 things you can do!

How about a good ole hockey game to kick-start the weekend?

The Norfolk Admirals are back at the Scope tomorrow. They face off against the Atlanta Gladiators. The puck drops at 7:30 and tickets are just 15 dollars. If you can't go Friday, they also have a game on Saturday.

You can purchase tickets to those games here.

If a home remodel is next on your to do list, you're in luck!

The Hampton Roads Home Show is back this weekend! Dozens of home improvement vendors will be set up at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The show runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets start at six dollars. You can purchase your tickets here.

Looking for something fun to do with the kids?

A Disney live game show is coming to the Family Fun X-perience Theater Saturday night in Virginia Beach from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Audience members will get the chance to take part in all things Disney trivia, as well as a costume contest and other games and prizes.

Ticket prices run from $12 to $16. You can purchase those tickets here.