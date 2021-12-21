Watch
NewsPositively Hampton Roads

Actions

$5 Admission at Virginia Zoo for Community Access Day

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia Zoo
Mosi the Southern white rhino
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 09:29:23-05

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Zoo is offering $5 tickets for one day only.

The Zoo is hosting Community Access Day on December 22, 2021. The same day that tickets will be on sale.

The sale price is only applicable to daytime admission and can only be taken advantage of via online reservation.

The ticket will get you into the Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ZooLumination event will still be available and customers can view the inflatable sculptures throughout the day.

Related: 'ZooLumination' brings 28 inflatable animals to Virginia Zoo for walk-through, drive-through event

Reserve your tickets here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign