$5 Admission at Virginia Zoo for Community Access Day

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Zoo is offering $5 tickets for one day only.

The Zoo is hosting Community Access Day on December 22, 2021. The same day that tickets will be on sale.

The sale price is only applicable to daytime admission and can only be taken advantage of via online reservation.

The ticket will get you into the Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ZooLumination event will still be available and customers can view the inflatable sculptures throughout the day.

Reserve your tickets here.