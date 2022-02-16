Amazon Robotics, Hampton University team up to create robotics degree program

HAMPTON, Va. - Amazon Robotics has just teamed up with Hampton University to establish a robotics degree program at the university.

Amazon Robotics says this collaboration is to help expand the diversity of future talent in the robotics industry.

Amazon says they support building expansive learning opportunities for faculty and students by offering cloud-based robotics research, infrastructure improvements, and STEM-based activities. Their goal is to create an undergraduate curriculum that will lead to both advanced robotics degrees as well as robotics careers within the industry.

“We are very thankful Amazon Robotics has invested in Hampton University and its students for this project which will enable the growth and development of the next generation of diverse STEM scholars,” says William R. Harvey, Hampton University president. “Amazon Robotics recognizes the stellar talent that comprises Hampton University’s faculty, staff, and students to launch this program. I look forward to seeing what innovations will blossom from this cutting-edge partnership.”

Amazon states that the funding will assist with establishing a new research laboratory on campus; a one-year faculty position dedicated to artificial intelligence and machine learning; a senior capstone course where students will receive side-by-side mentorship from leading researchers, software developers, and engineers at Amazon. It will also help with the expansion of K-12 programming, including an annual drone camp aimed at encouraging high school and middle school students from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue degrees in STEM and robotics.