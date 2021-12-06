Breeze Airways announces new flight service from Norfolk to New York and Palm Beach

NORFOLK, Va. - Breeze Airways is adding new flights from Norfolk to New York and Palm Beach in February.

Two new routes will be added, and they will travel from Norfolk International Airport (ORF) to New York's Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI),

Once the routes get added in February it is mark Breeze Airways’ first new market additions since the airline's debut in May.

"We're excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida and the New York area, and look forward to adding more routes from Norfolk," said David Neeleman, Breeze's Chairman and CEO.

With the two new routes, Breeze will now serve 9 destinations from Norfolk: Charleston, SC, Columbus, OH, Hartford, CT, New Orleans, LA, New York/Long Island, Palm Beach, Pittsburgh, PA, Providence, RI, and Tampa, FL.

Breeze will inaugurate four weekly roundtrip flights between Norfolk and Islip, on February 17 , operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.