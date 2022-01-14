Celebrate Mardi Gras Busch Gardens-style on select dates starting Jan. 28

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - It's almost time for Mardi Gras, and Busch Gardens Williamsburg is letting the good times roll!

This year, the park's Mardi Gras event will return Fridays through Sundays (plus Presidents' Day) starting January 28 until February 27.

Celebrate with jazzy live music, classic Cajun favorites and an all-new cirque show, "Carnaval Imaginique."

Colorful entertainment fills all eight of Busch Garden’s villages with an exciting New Orleans-style event for the whole family. After all, where else can you get a taste of the Big Easy, hop on a world-class coaster and meet all your favorite Sesame Street friends in one day?

Tempt your taste buds with Mardi Gras inspired offerings like a Crawfish Boil, King Cake cinnamon roll and handcrafted cocktails. Choose among 30 specialty menu items with a Mardi Gras Sampler Lanyard!

The Big Easy meets big thrills with world-class roller coasters, rides and kid-friendly activities throughout the park.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.