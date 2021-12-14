Celebrate the new year at Busch Gardens Winter Weekends through January

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Winder doesn't cancel all outdoor activities! Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be hosting "Winter Weekends" this season, bringing fun to you.

The park said this will happen on select Saturdays and Sundays from January 8 - 23. It will also be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Guests will get to experience animal encounters, hear live music, get on rides and coasters and enjoy family-friendly activities.

Busch Gardens said visitors can "connect with regional conservation groups and come face-to-face with visiting animal ambassadors from around the world at exploration stations throughout the park and a special presentation in Globe Theatre."

There will also be celebrations for the new year with live local bands rocking out to a new decade every weekend in Das Festhaus.

Click here to learn more and to buy tickets