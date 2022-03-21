Watch
Chesapeake Animal Service sets up dog field trip fostering program

Posted at 12:42 PM, Mar 21, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - You can now apply to spend some time with dogs up for adoption in Chesapeake!

The Chesapeake Animal Service is asking residents to participate in the "Snout and About Field Trip Fostering Program" with shelter dogs.

The program gives people the opportunity to get dogs some time outside of the shelter.

"The program is designed to make participation easy. No prior experience is necessary, and participants will be provided with everything they need for a successful field trip," organizers said.

Click here to view the: Agreement and Release Form

Hours of the hang outs:

Monday, Thursday, and Saturdays (pending staff availability)*

  • Checkout: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Return time: Dogs must be out for two or more hours and returned by 3 p.m.

Additional Information: 757-382-8080, Option 1, or email Outreach Coordinator Krista Loveless at KLoveless@cityofchesapeake.net.

