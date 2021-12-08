Chesapeake Deputies bring holiday cheer to city's elderly with holiday baskets filled with food

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Deputies were able to bring holiday cheer to local seniors who are in need of assistance this season.

Wednesday morning Sheriff O'Sullivan and his deputies distributed approximately 70 baskets to Chesapeake seniors.

Deputies filled the holiday baskets with non-perishable food items perfect for the holidays as part of their annual 'Holiday Basket Delivery' event.

The Walmart located on Hillcrest Parkway donated all the food to help the city's elderly residents celebrate the upcoming holidays comfortably.

Deputies loaded their vehicles and left the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Administration building Wednesday morning at 8:45 a.m.

