Chesapeake Police continue annual holiday tradition of giving out turkeys instead of traffic tickets

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Getting pulled over never tasted so good!

Friday, the Chesapeake Police Department once again handed out turkeys instead of traffic tickets to drivers in the city.

This annual holiday tradition started with Rodney Foster, a Chesapeake resident who wanted to spread some holiday cheer and raised money from several sponsors. The Chesapeake Jubilee and Kroger helped Foster, then teamed up with Chesapeake Police and the Chesapeake Crime Line.

The money raised will be donated to the Chesapeake Crime Line.

