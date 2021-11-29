Chesapeake teacher receives 'Teacher Heroes of COVID-19' award among 24 other U.S. educators

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake teacher was honored as a Ford Freedom Unsung "Teacher Hero of COVID-19" for her work in the community as an educator.

Ford Motor Company announced the winners of the Ford Freedom Unsung “Teacher Heroes of COVID-19” awards, which honor 25 U.S. educators.

The honorees were announced on November 10 during the Global Automotive Summit in Detroit sponsored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Ford allowed the nation to nominate K-12 educators who went above and beyond for their students despite the challenges of virtual learning and other hardships during the pandemic.

Ford Freedom Unsung is an annual award series that celebrates those doing extraordinary acts in the African American community.

“African American communities nationwide have been disproportionately hit by COVID-19, and yet, amid the devastation wrought by the pandemic there are stories of teachers who’ve exhibited extraordinary acts of humanity,” said Pamela Alexander, director of Community Development, Ford Motor Company Fund. “We are honored to salute these heroic educators who’ve worked selflessly during this challenging time.”

The winners included: