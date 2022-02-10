Delaware man wins top prize after stopping to play Virginia Lottery game while driving on Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - A Dover, Delaware, man is thousands richer after stopping to buy a lottery ticket while driving on the Eastern Shore.

Gary Kimball and his wife were driving to visit her property on the shore when they stopped at Kings Cigarette and Tobacco located at 3094 Lankford Highway in New Church. There, they bought a Super 7s ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

When Kimball scratched the ticket, he couldn't believe what he saw.

“I saw it, and I couldn’t believe it!” he recalled.

He told Virginia Lottery officials he showed the ticket to the store clerk just to make sure he wasn't seeing things.

“I think you won the big one!” the clerk told him.

Super 7s is one of dozens of scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 up to $177,777. This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means two more remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize in Super 7s are 1 in 1,632,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.24.

Congratulations, Gary!

