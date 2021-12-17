Do you hear what I hear? Jazz trio plays holiday tunes for passengers at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. – Do you hear what I hear? That’s the sounds of holiday cheer at the Norfolk International Airport Thursday.

The Jet Setters, a trio of professional jazz musicians, perform holiday favorites each afternoon in the airport’s main passenger terminal lobby. You can check them out from now until December 22.

You'll also find festive arrangements from the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

The Jet Setters have been playing holiday tunes at the airport for four years now, and they tell News 3 they look forward to doing it again next year - all in the spirit of giving.

