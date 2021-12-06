Drive-thru Christmas party brightens these deserving kids and their families

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — The Richmond-based Ask Childhood Cancer Foundation held a drive-thru Christmas party Sunday to bring some holiday cheer to children battling cancer and their families.

Tacky lights was the theme of this year’s party where more than 130 families got gifts, treats and other holiday goodies from the comfort of their own car.

There was even an opportunity for a drive-thru photo op with Santa Claus himself.

"It's great to have something to just kind of smile and relax and have fun and kind of forget about some of the more serious things that he is going through,” a member o fEverett Keller's family said. “It's great to see other families going through the same thing."

The Ask Foundation has been providing support and making life better for children with cancer for over 40 years.