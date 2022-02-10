Edenton Police to give out gift cards to drivers who have malfunctioning vehicle equipment

EDENTON, N.C. - Car maintenance is often costly, so Edenton Police and Advance Auto Parts are teaming up to help drivers out.

On December 30, 2021, Advance Auto Parts announced a donation of $100 in store gift cards to the Edenton Police Department as part of a unique vehicle safety program. When Edenton officers see a minor equipment violation, such as non-functioning headlights, taillights or turn signals, they may arrange for the motorist to receive a $20 Advance Auto Parts gift card to allow the purchase of materials to repair the vehicle.

This program will be managed/facilitated by Patrol Captain Daroyll Brown.

Items eligible for gift card redemption include:

Headlight bulbs & assemblies

HID, LED, sealed beam

Brake, stop and taillight bulbs and assemblies

Fog lights and bulbs

Turn signal bulbs

Side marker bulbs

Parking lights

Back-up and reverse lights

License plate lights

Windshield wiper blades

Front and rear

Once these initial five gift cards are gone, the Advance Auto Parts in Edenton has committed to issuing more gift cards to be distributed to the patrol captain.

Zone officers will offer these gift cards to people in the community at various meetings, events and other EPD-hosted venues. When someone notifies a zone/patrol officer that their vehicle has one of the malfunctions mentioned above and the malfunction is verified, the officer will give them a gift card or contact the patrol captain to make arrangements to offer them with the gift card.

These gift cards can be redeemed at the Advance Auto Parts store at 1107 North Broad Street in Edenton. Each gift card will be documented and tracked by designated personnel.

If an officer notices an equipment malfunction during a traffic stop, the officer will offer to connect the driver with a patrol captain or police chief. If they're interested in getting a gift card, the officer will forward their name and number to the patrol captain, who will then follow up with the driver and arrange a time to present them with the gift card.