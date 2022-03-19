Events, parking and road closures: Everything you need to know for Shamrock Marathon Weekend at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's finally time to lace up and find that pot of gold at the end of the finish line! The annual Shamrock Marathon returns to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend.

The Yuengling Shamrock Marathon is celebrating 50 years.

Saturday, there will be both an 8K race and the Leprechaun Dash. Then, Sunday finishes the weekend off with a half marathon and a full marathon.

Here's everything you need to know before hitting the pavement:

Event information

Shamrock Marathon Weekend has something for everyone. Below is the schedule of events.

Saturday, March 19

7:30 a.m. - 8K race starts

30th Street & Pacific Avenue

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Post-race celebration

On the beach at 28th Street

10:30 a.m. - Leprechaun Dash start

31st Street on the boardwalk

11 a.m. - Final Mile start

31st Street & Atlantic Avenue

12-5 p.m. - Sports & Fitness Expo

Virginia Beach Convention Center



Sunday, March 20

7:30 a.m. - Half Marathon & Marathon start

42nd Street & Atlantic Avenue

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Post-race celebration

On the beach at 28th Street



Click here to see the full schedule of events.

Parking

Driving down to the Resort City for the festivities and need to know where you can leave your car? A full list of available parking lots, garages and spaces can be found below:

34th Street Garage (34th St. & Pacific Ave.)

Monitors will help you cross the Pacific Ave closing

33rd St. - east side of Pacific Ave.

Monitors will help you cross the Pacific Ave closing

31st St. Garage

Police will be directing traffic toward garage

28th St. - limited amount of on street parking available

23rd St. & Pacific Ave.

This lot will not be accessible from 6-9 a.m. Saturday, March 19

21st St. lot - east of Pacific Ave.

20th St. lots - east and west of Pacific Ave.

19th St. North & South lots

Both of these lots are free city lots

Virginia Beach Convention Center

Free parking is available



Towing will be enforced.

Yuengling Shamrock Marathon

Road closures

Many roads in the area will be closed for a period of time while runners make their way through the area. Here's a list so you can plan accordingly:

Saturday, March 19

Street From To Side of Road Road Closure Opened By Pacific Avenue 25th Street 35th Street Whole Road 5 a.m. 9 a.m. Atlantic Avenue 25th Street 35th Street Whole Road 5 a.m. 1 p.m. Atlantic Avenue 25th Street Rudee Loop Whole Road 7 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Atlantic Avenue 35th Street 38th Street Whole Road 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

*Northbound Pacific Avenue traffic will be detoured at 25th Street until 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

*Southbound Pacific Avenue traffic will be detoured at 35th Street until 9 a.m. and then 32nd Street until 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Street From To Side of Road Road Closure Opened By Atlantic Avenue 47th Street/Bay Colony Drive Pacific/Atlantic Avenue intersection (at Cavalier) Southbound 5 a.m. 9:15 a.m. Atlantic Avenue Shore Drive/83rd Street Pacific/Atlantic Avenue intersection (at Cavalier) Whole Road 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Shore Drive Atlantic Avenue/83rd Street Fort Story West Gate Westbound 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Pacific Avenue 35th Street Pacific/Atlantic Avenue intersection (at Cavalier) Whole Road 5 a.m. 8:45 a.m. Atlantic Avenue 40th Street 35th Street Whole Road 5 a.m. 3:30 p.m. Atlantic Avenue 35th Street 22nd Street Whole Road 6:30 a.m. 3:30 a.m. Atlantic Avenue 6th Street Rudee Loop Whole Road 8 a.m. 2:45 p.m. General Booth 5th Street/Rudee Bridge Birdneck Road Northbound 8 a.m. 2:45 p.m. General Booth Birdneck Road Prosperity Road Northbound 8 a.m. 2 p.m. Birdneck Road General Booth State Military Reservation Whole Road 8 a.m. 2 p.m.

*One (1) southbound lane of Atlantic Avenue will open at approximately 9:15 a.m.

*Atlantic Avenue from 22nd Street to 6th Street will remain open for the duration of the event.

