Events, parking and road closures: Everything you need to know for Shamrock Marathon Weekend at the Oceanfront

Posted at 9:36 PM, Mar 18, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's finally time to lace up and find that pot of gold at the end of the finish line! The annual Shamrock Marathon returns to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend.

The Yuengling Shamrock Marathon is celebrating 50 years.

Saturday, there will be both an 8K race and the Leprechaun Dash. Then, Sunday finishes the weekend off with a half marathon and a full marathon.

Here's everything you need to know before hitting the pavement:

Event information

Shamrock Marathon Weekend has something for everyone. Below is the schedule of events.

Saturday, March 19

  • 7:30 a.m. - 8K race starts
    • 30th Street & Pacific Avenue
  • 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Post-race celebration
    • On the beach at 28th Street
  • 10:30 a.m. - Leprechaun Dash start
    • 31st Street on the boardwalk
  • 11 a.m. - Final Mile start
    • 31st Street & Atlantic Avenue
  • 12-5 p.m. - Sports & Fitness Expo
    • Virginia Beach Convention Center

Sunday, March 20

  • 7:30 a.m. - Half Marathon & Marathon start
    • 42nd Street & Atlantic Avenue
  • 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Post-race celebration
    • On the beach at 28th Street

Parking

Driving down to the Resort City for the festivities and need to know where you can leave your car? A full list of available parking lots, garages and spaces can be found below:

  • 34th Street Garage (34th St. & Pacific Ave.)
    • Monitors will help you cross the Pacific Ave closing
  • 33rd St. - east side of Pacific Ave.
    • Monitors will help you cross the Pacific Ave closing
  • 31st St. Garage
    • Police will be directing traffic toward garage
  • 28th St. - limited amount of on street parking available
  • 23rd St. & Pacific Ave.
    • This lot will not be accessible from 6-9 a.m. Saturday, March 19
  • 21st St. lot - east of Pacific Ave.
  • 20th St. lots - east and west of Pacific Ave.
  • 19th St. North & South lots
    • Both of these lots are free city lots
  • Virginia Beach Convention Center
    • Free parking is available

Towing will be enforced.

Road closures

Many roads in the area will be closed for a period of time while runners make their way through the area. Here's a list so you can plan accordingly:

Saturday, March 19

StreetFromToSide of RoadRoad ClosureOpened By
Pacific Avenue25th Street35th StreetWhole Road5 a.m. 9 a.m.
Atlantic Avenue25th Street35th StreetWhole Road5 a.m. 1 p.m.
Atlantic Avenue25th StreetRudee LoopWhole Road7 a.m. 9:30 a.m.
Atlantic Avenue35th Street38th StreetWhole Road7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

*Northbound Pacific Avenue traffic will be detoured at 25th Street until 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
*Southbound Pacific Avenue traffic will be detoured at 35th Street until 9 a.m. and then 32nd Street until 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

StreetFromToSide of RoadRoad ClosureOpened By
Atlantic Avenue47th Street/Bay Colony DrivePacific/Atlantic Avenue intersection (at Cavalier)Southbound5 a.m. 9:15 a.m.
Atlantic AvenueShore Drive/83rd StreetPacific/Atlantic Avenue intersection (at Cavalier)Whole Road7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.
Shore DriveAtlantic Avenue/83rd StreetFort Story West GateWestbound7 a.m. 10:30 a.m.
Pacific Avenue35th StreetPacific/Atlantic Avenue intersection (at Cavalier)Whole Road5 a.m. 8:45 a.m.
Atlantic Avenue40th Street35th StreetWhole Road5 a.m. 3:30 p.m.
Atlantic Avenue 35th Street22nd StreetWhole Road6:30 a.m. 3:30 a.m.
Atlantic Avenue6th StreetRudee LoopWhole Road8 a.m. 2:45 p.m.
General Booth5th Street/Rudee BridgeBirdneck RoadNorthbound 8 a.m. 2:45 p.m.
General BoothBirdneck RoadProsperity RoadNorthbound 8 a.m. 2 p.m.
Birdneck RoadGeneral BoothState Military ReservationWhole Road8 a.m. 2 p.m.

*One (1) southbound lane of Atlantic Avenue will open at approximately 9:15 a.m.
*Atlantic Avenue from 22nd Street to 6th Street will remain open for the duration of the event.

