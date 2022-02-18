Every student at a Newport News elementary school got free books this week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Inside the library at Newsome Park Elementary School in Newport News this week, the buzz about reading has been humming a bit louder than usual.

That's because the books students are picking out from a Scholastic book fair are going home to stay and there's no cost thanks to a sponsorship by WTKR News 3 and our "If You Give A Child A Book Campaign..." along with the Scripps Howard Foundation.

In 2021, News 3 staff donated thousands and combined with community support and other donations, more than $12,600 was raised for the initiative.

As a result, 2,538 books were given out, with each student at the school picking out five books of their very own and the remainder donated to the school library.

Principal Dr. Darra White was in disbelief when she first got the call that News 3 had selected Newsome Park for the book fair.

"We are beyond ecstatic for this opportunity. It's not something that comes knocking at your door every day," White shared with News 3 anchor Todd Corillo. "It was amazing to know that we were thought about for this particular opportunity, and we're just very grateful."

As students filed into the library to pick out their books throughout the week, there was a a palpable sense of excitement.

"I'm on a whole adventure when I read books, it's just super fun," fifth grade student Denver Brown shared.

"Being able to see themselves in different characters in the books, and just being able to really dream and know that they put that hard work for forward, they'll be able to accomplish their dreams," Dr. White added.

You can learn more about the "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign here.

