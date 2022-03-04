'Float Over Fear' color run to raise money for swim lessons for Portsmouth Public Schools families

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth students, staff and community members are lacing up their running shoes to help families learn how to swim.

Portsmouth Public Schools is hosting "Float Over Fear," a 3K Color Run at Churchland High School that will raise funds to provide swim lessons for PPS families.

The run will take place on Saturday, April 2 at 9:45. All runners - or walkers, skippers or jumpers - should plan to check in by 9 a.m.

If you're interested in participating, you must register online here by Friday, March 4.

The registration fee is $20 for PPS staff and community members, and it's free for PPS students and their parents/guardians.

The color used in the run is certified non-toxic, cornstarch-based with food-grade dyes and is washable. Runners may choose to wear sunglasses or goggles and the occasional bandanna over the mouth, hair and nose while passing through color stations.

This will be the second year for the run. Last year, the event raised more than $2,000.

