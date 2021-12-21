Girl Scouts donates over 3K holiday items to troops during visit to USO Service Center at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. - Girl Scouts were able to bring holiday cheer to troops at the USO Service Center at the Norfolk International Airport.

Eight Girl Scouts who were top participants in the Care to Share program, Girl Scouts who sold the most donation items during the Fall Product program, were invited to a special visit to the USO Service Center.

The girls had the opportunity to meet the center director, Len Friddle, tour the center and meet some soldiers from Ft Eustis that were waiting for their flights home.

Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast (GSCCC) and their supporters in total donated 3,238 holiday items. The items ranged from specialty trail mixes to holiday candies from their fall product catalog.

“It was amazing to see the girls learn about the USO, spread holiday cheer and say ‘Thank you for your service’ to the military men and women. Proud Girl Scout moment,” Chris Ramos-Smith, GSCCC’s product program and service director, stated.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program also begins locally on January 8, 2022.

For more information, click here.