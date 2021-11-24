Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign & give back to local families in need

News 3's Holiday Helpers campaign is returning this year to help families in local shelters. We will be taking monetary and toy donations from November 26 through December 10.

All the money raised benefits ForKids Virginia and other local charities helping moms, dads and children in need.

You can donate online by clicking the button below:

Or you can drop off toys at:

Any Southern Bank location

For Kids in South Norfolk and Suffolk on Constance Road

At Pembroke Mall - Front entrance by Coastal Edge, in front of Kohls, in front on Target, in Center Court

Sponsors helping make this campaign a reality included Southern Bank, Esprit Décor and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning and Pembroke Mall.

Below is a list of acceptable donation items. You can also click here to view the list larger.