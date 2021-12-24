Giving back for the holidays: Local non-profit gives out toys in Portsmouth's London Oaks community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Giving back to the community – that’s what one community activist is doing in the London Oaks public housing community.

Non-profit organization Give Back to Da Block partnered with Prevention Reform Recidivism to give away close to 1,000 toys to children who live in London Oaks.

Community activist Darrell Redmond is from the neighborhood and says it’s a joy to give back to his community.

“One thing I see that it does is it brings together a sense of community. The things we hear about neighborhoods we grew up in, it’s always bad – violence,” Redmond, founder of Give Back to Da Block told News 3 Thursday. “This is one way we get together as a community and stop the violence. You see peacefulness, joy, happiness.”

More than 50 families received free toys and Christmas gifts. Kids even got to play with Santa.

