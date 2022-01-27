Grants of up to $10K available for non-profits that help youth in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Non-profits in Hampton that help young people have a chance to receive thousands of dollars in grant money.

The grants, part of the city's program called "Planting Seeds of Change," are aimed at funding groups that create positive programs for youth ages 14 and up.

Programs should be designed to to bring about measurable changes in skills, attitudes or behaviors of participants who often reside in high-risk areas or include risk factors for youth violence. They should focus on any of these areas:

Awareness programs, usually shorter and focus on creating awareness of the impact of violence and trauma and influencing change;

Prevention programs, longer-term programs that engage young people in recurring activities to promote social skills outside of school hours;

Intervention program, which work directly with young people in develop strategies to make live changes; and

Re-entry program, which help young people adapt successfully to life after incarceration.

Up to $10,000 are up for grabs.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 20.

Click here to apply for the grants.