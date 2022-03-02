Hampton Restaurant Week returns for two weeks to support local restaurants

HAMPTON, Va. - Restaurant Week is returning to Hampton next week.

From March 6 to March 20 the city is dedicating two weeks to support local restaurants and enjoy eat-in and take-out options.

Participating restaurants will feature pre-fixed menus with $10 lunch, $20, and $30 dinner multi-course options.

Restaurant Week will feature a variety of meals including seafood, Southern, Indian, American, gourmet sandwiches, steaks and more.

“Hampton Restaurant Week gives us the opportunity to showcase and promote cuisine options that are uniquely Hampton,” said Mary Fugere, Director of the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau. “We invite residents and visitors to support local Hampton eateries by patronizing the restaurants they love or trying something new.”

Participating restaurants include:



1865 Brewing Co.

Copper Barley Located inside The Landing Hotel

County Grill & Smokehouse

Fika Coffeehouse and Cafe

Fox Tail Wine Bar & Gastropub

Graham and Rollins Seafood Market & Restaurant

The Grey Goose

Got Fish? Seafood

Mango Mangeaux

Monsoon Eclectic Modern Indian

Pour Girls

Smoothie Stop

Stillwater Tavern

Tommy's

Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery

Click here for more info.