Hampton WWII veteran surprised with first American flag

HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton World War II veteran received a heartwarming surprise Wednesday morning: his first American flag, just in time for Christmas.

Calvin Barnes, 97, started his day with a new sight — the stars and stripes in his own front yard.

“I was really surprised about today, I had no idea about all this," Barnes told News 3 reporter Ellen Ice.

Barnes served in WWII in the Navy. He told us he’s never owned a flag.

"I think it’s so beautiful. I can’t say anything about it other than it’s beautiful," Barnes said.

Members from the Hampton American Legion Post 67 helped dig the hole for the 20-foot solar-lit pole. Barnes was also presented with a plaque.

“It was my honor to help a WWII vet fulfill his dream of seeing an American flag," said Dale Presley, a member of American Legion Post 163, who also came out to help.

"I just want to say thank you," Barnes added.