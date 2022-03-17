Help provide meals to Virginia Beach students in need through the 2022 Beach Bags food drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - You can help to provide meals and healthy snacks to disadvantaged students who may not have enough to eat over weekends and school vacations.

The Beach Bags food drive provides meals to these children. This year, it will be held Thursday, March 24 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The program provides shelf-stable meals and healthy snacks to Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) students who might otherwise go hungry.

You are needed because the community support program is kept up entirely by donations from area businesses, school organizations and community members, and it has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monetary and food donations will be accepted for the Beach Bags program at Pembroke Mall in the Kohl’s parking lot behind Walgreens, located at 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

We are also asking for school supplies, especially notebook paper.

Tax-deductible contributions can be made through the Virginia Beach Education Foundation by clicking here.

Any of the following food items will also be accepted on March 24:

Individual-sized cereal boxes or oatmeal packets

8 oz. servings of shelf-stable milk cartons

Shelf-stable main course items (ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese, chunky soups, etc.)

4 oz. or larger fruit cups and/or 100% juice boxes

Individually wrapped snack items (granola bars, pudding cups, pretzels, trail mix, snack crackers, etc.)

News 3 is partnering with VBCPS, the Virginia Beach Education Foundation (VBEF), Southern Bank and Pembroke Mall to host the Beach Bags food drive.

For more information, call the Virginia Beach Education Foundation at 757-263-1949.