Historic Hampton Carousel decked out for the holidays

HAMPTON, Va. - It's time to get in the holiday spirit with a local attraction.

On Tuesday, the Historic Hampton Carousel started its Winter Whimsy program. Decorated appropriately, the classic carousel's horses are decked out in a festive manner, and the organ music accompanying the carousel rides will play holiday tunes.

And to add a little more sweetness to the nostalgic ride, all visitors will get a free candy cane!

"It gives you a chance to see the horses dressed up as Santa. We have some wonderful lights. And it really is an opportunity again to kind of celebrate family and the history of Hampton," said Lucy Cochran, executive director of the Hampton History Museum.

The Winter Whimsy program will continue at the carousel through the end of the year.

The Historic Hampton Carousel is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The horses take Mondays off.

The carousel is located in Carousel Park at 602 Settlers Landing Rd. Rides are $1 each.

Related: A history lesson on the Hampton Carousel on Coast Live