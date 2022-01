VIRGINIA - Today, January 31, 2022, is the last day to vote for Virginia Living’s “Best of Virginia readers survey.”

The survey allows for Virginians to vote on Virginia’s best restaurants, shops, museums, and more.

Readers get the chance to vote for their favorite businesses in dozens of categories.

Categories such as best fine dining, best radio station, and best car wash are among the new additions for the year 2022.

To cast your votes, visit this website.