List of Hampton Roads events celebrating Black History Month

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Black History Month, a month recognized federally to celebrate the contributions African Americans have made to the nation, is right around the corner and there are already events to celebrate throughout Hampton Roads.

Here's a look at the Black History Month events that are being held throughout out local cities:

Newport News

The Mariners’ Museum and Park will expand its virtual programming lineup in February when it celebrates Black History Month and adds two new series. All of the programs for the Museum’s Black History Month Series will be available online and free of charge.

Celebrating Black History Month- Monday, February 1, 2021 • 1 p.m.

Maritime Mondays- Anna Carries Water, written by Olive Senior and illustrated by Laura James, Monday, February 1, 2021 • 1 p.m.

Speakers Bureau: Jack Tar on the Waterfront- Wednesday, February 3, 2021 • 1 p.m.

Evening Lecture Series- Virginia Waterways and the Stories of Freedom Seekers in the Underground Railroad, Thursday, February 4, 2021 • 7 p.m.

Maritime Mondays- The Little Hippo, written by Géraldine Elschner and illustrated by Anja Klauss, Monday, February 8, 2021 • 1 p.m.

Hidden Histories- Tuesday, February 9, 2021 • 1 p.m.

Maritime Mondays- If Dominican Were a Color, written by Sili Recio and illustrated by Brianna McCarthy, Monday, February 15, 2021 • 1 p.m.

Africa’s Kingdoms and Maritime Cultures: Carthage- Tuesday, February 18, 2021 • 1 p.m.

Civil War Lecture Series- African American Medal of Honor Recipients during the Civil War, Wednesday, February 19, 2021 • 12 p.m.

Maritime Mondays- Anansi and the Magic Stick, written by Eric A. Kimmel and illustrated by Janet Stevens, Monday, February 22, 2021 • 1 p.m.

Africa’s Kingdoms and Maritime Cultures: The Swahili Coast- Tuesday, February 23, 2021 • 1 p.m.

Waterways of Africa: The Nile- Saturday, February 27, 2021 • 1 p.m.

Portsmouth

Rooting for the Home Team: Portsmouth’s Black Baseball Players, Promoters, and Parks- Beginning on January 15, the Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum will be opening a new exhibit to highlight the post-World War II era when “Baseball was king” in the sports world of Hampton Roads in the African American community. At the exhibit, you will learn about some of its best known players, teams, and ballparks among Portsmouth’s Black community from the mid-20th century.

Meet Negro Leagues Legend Sam Allen- Journey back in time to the era of segregated baseball with national treasure Sam Allen when he comes to at the Portsmouth Art & Culture Center Annex on January 15 at 1:30 p.m. to reminisce about his experiences with our national pastime both on and off the field. Sam Allen was a Norfolk resident that played left field with Negro League teams Kansas City Monarchs, Raleigh Tigers, and Memphis Red Sox before serving with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.

Celebrate Martin Luther King Day- The Porstmouth Main Library will be hosting an event where you can make a peace dove in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event will be held Saturday, January 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ms. Martha Reads- Ms. Martha Razor presents “The Donkey Who Lost His Memory” a children’s story and puppet show written by a Portsmouth student. Guests will have the opportunity to hear and participate in the story and then create their own stick puppet to take home. The event will be held Saturday, January 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Virginia.

JAVA & DJEMBES: African Percussion Workshop Featuring Coffees & Chocolates from the African Continent- Saturday, January 29 | 1:30 – 3:00 pm Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center Annex This event features Participants enjoying coffees and fine chocolates from Africa while learning percussion rhythms from master musician Kamiruri Kelly of the Day Program. JAVA & DJEMBES will be held at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center Annex on Saturday, January 29 at 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The price: is $10 per person and it’s for Ages 17 and up. You can register here or call 757 393-8543.

Celebrate Black History Month- February 1 – 28 Portsmouth Main Library. Go to the Portsmouth Main Library throughout the month of February to participate in a Black History Trivia Contest. Hint: answers are on the bulletin board. The event is kid-friendly.

Caribbean Dreaming- Wednesday, February 2 2022 | 10:30 am Portsmouth Main Library. Learn how the people of the Caribbean became independent and at the same time developed an art of their own at the Portsmouth Main Library on Wednesday, February 2 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Explore the world of Caribbean Steel Drums through a historical and musical demonstration and learn how drums were outlawed on many Caribbean islands and how they came to be made from steel. A unique sound and art form was created by these politics.

The Architecture of Democracy in a Landscape of Slavery: An Illustrated Presentation by Dr. Louis P. Nelson, University of Virginia - This event will be held on Saturday, February 5, 1:30 p.m. at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center Annex. The University of Virginia is closely associated with Thomas Jefferson, and is an architectural testament to the enlightened visions at that time, while also being a location where slavery was practiced. Dr. Nelson of the University of Virginia will give a presentation on the uses of architecture and landscape within this national landmark, and the intersection of these two realities. He will also explore Thomas Jefferson’s architectural designs and how they may reflect Jefferson’s own views of slavery.

Norfolk

Norfolk Botanical Garden - Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) is celebrating Black History Month by offering Free Admission Thursdays in February. NBG is celebrating the 220 African-American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s. To reserve a ticket, click here.



This list will be constantly updated with information about other events throughout Hampton Roads as they are shared.