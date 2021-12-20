Local boy scouts donate over $40K in popcorn to USO

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia got a big donation from local boy scouts this holiday season!

The Tidewater Council, Boy Scouts of America said they donated $40,915 in Scout popcorn to the USO.

The popcorn sale is an annual fundraiser for activities and adventures, and to learn the value of earning their own way. Throughout the sale, Scouts also collected donations to send popcorn to military men and women, their families, and veterans’ organizations.

“It is awesome that I could help the military,” said seven-year-old Bennett Harrison, a Cub Scout in Virginia Beach.

Local military and their families will enjoy this generous gift of popcorn as they pass through USO comfort centers at local airports and various USO programs, the Scouts said.

Programs include Mission Delivery, a program designed to boost morale for service members currently in quarantine, and Family Readiness Group support.

Tidewater Council BSA has supported military personnel and their families through donated popcorn to the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia for 20 years.

“We greatly appreciate the decades of support from the Tidewater Council, BSA,” said Paula Moran, Executive Director, USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia.

Click here for more Positively Hampton Roads news