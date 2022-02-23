Local gospel singer-songwriter to sing National Anthem at Chicago Sky game

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A local musician is gearing up to perform for her biggest audience yet.

Award-winning gospel singer-songwriter Ashley Bell will sing the National Anthem in front of 10,000 in-person attendees - and millions more watching at home - at the WNBA's Chicago Sky game on May 6.

The first time Bell, 38, sang the National Anthem was at a retirement ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk in January 2020.

Video courtesy of Gregory Bell II, Ashley's husband

She was then given the opportunity to sing at the Norfolk Tides game.

Video courtesy of Gregory Bell II

And that's just for the anthem. Bell says she's been singing since she was in diapers and has performed at different churches and functions.

Until the upcoming Sky game, Chrysler Hall has been the biggest venue where she's performed.

As for what's next for her, Bell told News 3 reporter Antoinette DelBel she's a woman of faith, so she's along for whatever journey on which God wants to take her.

This Sunday, February 27, Bell will be acting and singing in a musical at the Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach, where she grew up.

We'll have more with Ashley Wednesday night on News 3 at 11.

Click here for more Positively Hampton Roads news.