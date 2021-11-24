Watch
Local Kindergarteners raise money to buy food for those in need at Kroger

Primrose School at Cahoon Commons
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 10:35:52-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Kindergarten students at Primrose School at Cahoon Commons took a field trip with a goal to accomplish: buy food for those in need.

The students worked all month to raise over $285 which they used to collect over 600 items at Kroger on Cedar Road in Chesapeake.

The kindergarten class went the grocery store on November 19, 2021 as part of the Primrose Schools annual Caring and Giving Food Drive.

Students do age-appropriate chores at home to learn responsibility and earn money for those in need in our community throughout the month.

The students then use the earning made doing chores to create a budget and shopping list to shop from.

Primrose School at Cahoon Commons is still accepting additional donations for those who would like to donate.

