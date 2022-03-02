Local students celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday, Read Across America Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - March 2 marks Read Across America Day and it is also known as Dr. Seuss Day, celebrating the author's birthday.

The yearly observance was created by the National Education Association.

AP reported Wednesday that sketches by Dr. Seuss that have never been published will see the light of day in a series of books being written and illustrated by a diverse group of up-and-coming authors and artists.

Thalia Elementary students in Virginia Beach dressed up as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters to celebrate his birthday and Read Across America Day.

