MacArthur on Ice returns for the 2021-2022 holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. - MacArthur on Ice has reopened for the 2021-2022 holiday season.

The outdoor skating rink is located adjacent in a festive and bustling downtown corridor MacArthur Center in the heart of Downtown Norfolk at 300 Monticello Avenue.

Mac on Ice offers a traditional ice-skating experience with concessions and special programming. The rink is open now and will remain open until next year on January 17, 2022.

Skaters can rent skates on site (included with admission) or bring their own skates to the rink the price stays the same.

General admission is $15 per person and $12 on “Cheap Skate Tuesdays.”

Here is a list of the hours of operation for “Mac on Ice”:

Regular Hours



Monday - Thursday, 4pm-9pm

Friday, 4pm-10pm

Saturday, 11am-10pm

Sunday, Noon-7pm

Holiday Skate Hours



Christmas Eve, 10am-6pm

New Year's Eve, 10am-7pm

New Year's Day, 10am-10pm

January 17, 11am-7pm

Closed Thanksgiving Day & Christmas Day

Cheap Skate Tuesdays



November 23 & 30

December 7 & 14

January 4 & 11

Extended Skate Days

