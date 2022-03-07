National Black men mental health tour, 'Just Heal, Bro' kicks off at NSU

NORFOLK, Va. - A former NFL player turned therapist is using his notoriety and experiences to help other Black men talk about mental health.

Jay Barnett kicked off a global initiative at Norfolk State University Sunday known as 'Just Heal Bro.'

The tour helps Black men break through the stigma and heal mentally and emotionally through education and community outreach.

Barnett says talking about these issues is vital - pointing to research that shows the adult Black community is 20 percent more likely to experience serious mental health problems.

Research shows suicide is the third leading cause of death in Black adolescents ages 15-19 and second leading cause of death in Black youth ages 10-14.

"The title of the event is Just Heal bro an initiative to bring brothers together from all walks of life to create a therapeutic experience of healing and discussion about mental health discussion about emotions just everyday challenges that men deal with," Barnett said.

NSU was the first stop of 15 cities. The next stop is in Charlotte.