Natural gas crew saves Norfolk woman from burning home while working

NORFOLK, Va. - Natural gas crews were on a typical work day on February 5 when they saved a woman's life.

A team from Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) and Southeast Connections, LLC (SEC) raced to a nearby house fire where a Norfolk woman was on the verge of being trapped inside.

VNG said the five person crew had to drag the woman to safety. The group rushed down the street to a home that was on fire carrying fire extinguishers to the 3700 block of Wedgefield Ave., to assist in any way they could.

The crew had to try several times to get into the home because of heavy smoke and the inability to breathe.

After those tries they were however able to find and rescue the woman who was trapped inside.

Two employees with SEC were able to crawl on their knees, find the woman and drag her to safety.

What a heroic story!