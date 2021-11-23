Nauticus Waterfront Parade to bring in Norfolk's holiday season this Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. - Nauticus invites the community to the waterfront this Saturday to view the Elizabeth River lit up for a lighted sailboat parade.

The sailboat parade will kick off Hampton Roads' holiday season.

The sailboats, which are owned by the Nauticus Foundation, will be covered in lights as part of WinterFest on the Wisconsin. The parade will occur along the waterfront adjacent to the battleship. Santa Claus will also make his big premiere arriving by boat.

“Though WinterFest guests will have a great view of the boats, this awesome parade is for our entire community,” said Nauticus executive director, Stephen Kirkland. “We hope everyone will come down to the waterfront and help us ring in the season.”

This weekend’s parade begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, November 27. Santa Claus will arrive around 6:20 p.m.

Santa will be available for pictures.

After the parade, Nauticus invites guests to grab a hot chocolate at Griswold’s Café and stay for the tree lighting ceremonies later that evening.

If unable to make Saturday's parade, Santa and the sailboat fleet will return each Saturday until December 18.

WinterFest on the Wisconsin runs until January 2, 2022, and is open each Wednesday to Sunday.