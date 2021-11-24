Newport News’ ‘NlightN’ Holiday Tour returns for second year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - ‘All are invited to help illuminate the city’

For the second year in a row, The City of Newport News is hosting its annual ‘NlightN Holiday Tour.’

“Residents, businesses, churches/places of worship and other organizations are invited to become part of the tour, which will take drivers from one end of the city to the other to enjoy light displays. Decorations can be tacky, majestic, elaborate, colorful and more – we want to see them all!”

Anyone can participate and anyone can go on the tour.

“We launched the NlightN Holiday Tour last year when most families stayed apart during the holidays due to the pandemic,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price. “Nearly 60 residents participated in the first light tour, and I know we can make it bigger and better this year.”

If interested in participating visit the NlightN Holiday Tour website here, register at no cost, and become a part of the tour.

For those interested in going on the tour it’s free for you too. The city has created a NlightN Holiday Tour map that can be seen here.

The map makes it easy for people to find those brightly-lit spots on the tour in Newport News.

Each participant will be featured on the website which is mobile optimized and user friendly.

"I look forward to driving around the city to enjoy the hard work and creativity of our residents while taking in the magic of the holidays in Newport News," said Mayor Price