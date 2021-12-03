Newport News woman displaced from home for 6 months leans on Facebook group for hope

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— A Newport News woman has been living in and out of motels since June, and she tells News 3 she's ready to live somewhere she can call home. It's been a rough year, but she's turning to a local Facebook group to keep hope alive.

Shana Hudson, who sought out a Facebook group for help, said, "I don't know what I'm going to do... probably go to the Super 8."

It's been a rough six months for Hudson and her family. After traveling back and forth from Kentucky to Virginia for work, she received an unwelcome surprise.

"The house that we were originally in, we tried to get that house back, but the tenants decided to stay. First, they were supposed to move out at the time, but before we contacted them and he screwed us," said Hudson.

Hudson, her husband and their three sons had no choice but to live in and out of motels and hotels. She said it's cost her $3,000 a month.

"Ms. Val was telling me to come check out Town Suites on Oyster Point, so I'm going to check out that, but I still don't know," said Hudson.

The woman she's referring to is Valerie McCandless, who started a Facebook group called Val's Angels that assists people who are in need.

McCandless said, "I get at least 100 messages a day from people wanting to help or people in need."

She describes this as a group of loving people in the community who want to assist each other with things like clothing, money, food, mentoring and resources - all facilitated through Facebook.

One of those people being Hudson. McCandless and her Angels raised more than $100 for Hudson's family, giving them Christmas presents to look forward to.

"I knew I had to help bring her up," said McCandless.

Hudson's Christmas wish? She's asking Val's Angels to help her family find a place to stay.

The founder of Val's Angels tells us she and her Angels are helping 100 families this holiday season. To find out more about helping or getting help, you can visit Val's Angels Facebook page.