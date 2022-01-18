For The Monarchists, it's all about ODU spirit and community

NORFOLK, Va. — In the early morning hours on a late December day, dozens of Old Dominion University students boarded buses bound for South Carolina to cheer on the school's football team in their second ever Bowl game appearance.

The trip to Myrtle Beach didn't cost those students a dime, all thanks to the efforts of a group known as The Monarchists.

"Making those types of trips are pretty difficult as a student. So, being able to help them go down there and create their own memories and hopefully grow and gain a lasting affection for the university, I think is pretty cool to be a part of that. I'm really proud of what we were able to do as a group," said founder Mike Langston.

The Monarchists, dedicated to supporting and cheering on Monarch athletes, was founded by alumni of the university who wanted to spread a more positive message than what they were seeing online.

"People often forget on Twitter, when they're criticizing these teams, that there are players on the other end of this. They're going to see that stuff. There are coaches and there are people who are going to see that information, those criticisms, and none of those people are working to lose," Langston shared.

Because of their commitment to spreading positivity and fostering a sense of community, News 3 recognized The Monarchists with our Everyday Hero award and a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

The Monarchists tell News 3 anchor Todd Corillo that they plan to donate that money to ODU's VetTix program, allowing 30 worthy veterans to come to an ODU basketball game at no cost.

The Monarchists say there's a lot more in the works, with something for everyone to get behind.

"There are lots of opportunities for people in the community to get out and support the students. To support those programs. It's really easy to do; why not? I mean, it's our community," shared member Aaron Zielinski.

To nominate someone for an Everyday Hero Award, click here.