He's dedicated to telling the Battleship Wisconsin's story

NORFOLK, Va. — Each year, thousands of visitors flock to the Battleship Wisconsin in Norfolk, eager to experience what Navy life was like then and hear a story or two from tour guides like Jim Donovan.

"People come here from all over the world," Donovan told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo. "It's good to tell the Navy's story as part of the history of the Battleship."

Since April 2013, Donovan has logged nearly 3,800 volunteer hours on the Wisconsin. That dedication has not gone unnoticed by staff.

"He's definitely a team player. I never have to fear when I'm not on campus and we have to do a special tour for a VIP. I can rely on Jim to get that done and done properly," Battleship Operations Manager Keith Nitka explained.

Staff nominated Donovan for the News 3 Everyday Hero award, which we presented to him on the Battleship along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partners at Southern Bank.

After serving 34 years of active duty in the Navy, Donovan hopes his retirement passion of giving back will continue well into the future.

"Why stop when you're retired? I just enjoy it. I enjoy making people happy."

To nominate someone for an Everyday Hero Award, click here.