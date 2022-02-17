Norfolk native lands role in new DreamWorks animated series

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A Norfolk native is lending her voice to a character in a new animated series.

Pavar Snipe is a writer, comedian, actor, and disability advocate living in New York City. The Granby High School graduate provides the voice of Angela Baker, a black, disabled military veteran, in the DreamWorks series Dragons: The Nine Realms. The new show is the latest edition in the "How To Train Your Dragon" saga.

"It has so much heart. If you're a fan of the saga, then you're gonna love it."

-Pavar Snipe



Click the video player above to watch our interview with Pavar Snipe and hear her describe the new show.

Snipe's voice may be familiar to some in Hampton Roads. She was once part of the highly popular "Boodah Brothers Morning Show" on radio station 103 JAMZ in Norfolk. (Full disclosure: She's also a friend and colleague to many of us at News 3. She worked as a writer and producer in our promotions department before leaving for New York City several years ago.) Snipe is also a comedian, writer and VO actress for ABC's "When Nature Calls" with Helen Mirren and a creative producer at WABC-TV.

News 3 This Morning anchor Blaine Stewart caught up with Snipe to learn why this new role is so special to her.

"When you can look at the screen, even an animation and see yourself and let you know that you're not invisible," she says. "It's not about her being disabled. It's just about her existing in this world."

Dragons: The Nine Realms is now streaming on Hulu and Peacock.