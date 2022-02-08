Photo gallery: Sharing pics of local school counselors for National School Counseling Week

National School Counseling Week is Feb. 7-11 and aims to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors. News 3 is highlighting the impacts school counselors have in helping students of all ages by sharing their pictures to say thank you to them! If you have a local counselor you'd like to recognize email a picture of them to pics@wtkr.com for a chance to see them in this story or on TV.

