Photo gallery: Sharing pics of local school counselors for National School Counseling Week

National School Counseling Week is Feb. 7-11 and aims to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors. News 3 is highlighting the impacts school counselors have in helping students of all ages by sharing their pictures to say thank you to them! If you have a local counselor you'd like to recognize email a picture of them to pics@wtkr.com for a chance to see them in this story or on TV.

Left to right Assistant Principal Jason Hinson, School Counselors Katherine Becker and Ilyse Moore, and Principal Christine Alarcon..PNG
Left to right Assistant Principal Jason Hinson, School Counselors Katherine Becker and Ilyse Moore, and Principal Christine AlarconPhoto by: Photo provided by school
(left) Kimberly Ashton and (right) Paige Davis from Alanton Elementary School in Virginia Beach.jpg
(left) Kimberly Ashton and (right) Paige Davis from Alanton Elementary School in Virginia BeachPhoto by: Photo provided by school

