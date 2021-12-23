Watch
Portsmouth foundation hosts 'Santa's Workshop Christmas Party,' giving inmates and their families a chance to bond

Posted at 11:22 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 23:22:10-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - It was a chance for inmates and their families to bond.

Wednesday, they gathered at the Portsmouth Sheriff's Training Academy for the “Santa's Workshop Christmas Party.”

There was music, games and dinner. Santa stopped by for a visit and gave out toys to the children.

The event was hosted by the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office and a group called The MAN Foundation. This is the second year of the event.

“MAN” stands for “Men Alleviating Negativity.” The goal is to help the inmates be successful once they are done serving their time.

Organizers say something as simple as celebrating Christmas goes a long way for the families.

"Children are a big part, and one of their only Christmas wish sometimes is that Dad is home for the holidays. So, today we're not able to exactly bring him home, but they get to get a little piece of Christmas, and that's one of their Christmas wishes," said Dr. Jaclyn Walker, executive director of The MAN Foundation.

All gifts were donated for the party.

