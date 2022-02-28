Portsmouth officers surprise young boy with new bike after his was stolen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Two Portsmouth Police officers are being praised for going above and beyond to help a young boy whose bike was stolen.

Nikki Smith said her son, Trent, was "inconsolable" after he discovered his bike was stolen. She says he left it on the side of the house overnight and someone walked through their yard and swiped it.

Trent told her that he needed to call the police because, "they are there to help and want to know, so they can get my bike back."

While Smith explained to him that police are busy dealing with other more pressing kinds of crime, she reached out to the Portsmouth Police Department to see if one of its officers could stop by to talk to Trent about his bike and how to keep his items safe.

Expecting not to hear anything back, Smith says she received a call from Officer Moore and Sgt. Gittens, who spoke with Trent and gave him a junior police badge, which made him feel better.

After the officers left, Officer Moore reached back out to Smith and told her that they had felt so bad about Trent's stolen bicycle that they had bought him a new one.

The officers surprised Trent with his new bike and a helmet.

"We often hear the bad stories involving police and I am one of the first ones to say that those who abuse their power should be held accountable, but we need to acknowledge that most who become officers are trying to make a difference and help their community. I am grateful that these two officers took the time to speak to Trent and make him realize that even though there is bad in the world, we should always “be the good” and help others!" Smith wrote.

News 3 reached out to the officers for a statement, and this is what they said:

"Officer Moore and I met with 8-year-old Trent and his parents in reference to his bike being stolen," said Sgt. Gittens. "Trent was a sweet kid, who, by the way, insisted that they call the police. After speaking to Trent and leaving the residence, Officer Moore said she felt bad for him and wanted to buy him a new bike, to which I replied, 'Let’s go.' We returned the following day and surprised him with his bike. The look on his face and his excitement was enough gratitude for us. I never expected it to take on a life of its own. It was never done for recognition. We did a good deed and never thought twice about it. I, myself, am an Auxiliary Officer, and do not work every day like Officer Moore. She works tirelessly. I am humbled by this experience."

